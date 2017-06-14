Brain Augmentation: How Scientists Are Working To Create Cyborg Humans With Super Intelligence

For most people, the idea of brain augmentation remains in the realms of science fiction. However, for scientists across the globe, it is fast becoming reality—with the possibility of humans with “super-intelligence” edging ever closer.

In laboratory experiments on rats, researchers have already been able to transfer memories from one brain to another. Future projects include the development of telepathic communication and the creation of “cyborgs,” where humans have advanced abilities thanks to technological interventions.

Scientists Mikhail Lebedev, Ioan Opris and Manuel Casanova have now published a comprehensive collection of research into brain augmentation, and their efforts have won a major European science research prize—the Frontiers Spotlight Award. This $100,000 prize is for the winners to set up a conference that highlights emerging research in their field.

Read More


Related Articles

FROZEN: Yet Another Polar Expedition Trapped In Non-Existent Ice

FROZEN: Yet Another Polar Expedition Trapped In Non-Existent Ice

Science & Tech
Comments
Future of humanity under threat from AI-controlled propaganda – Assange (VIDEO)

Future of humanity under threat from AI-controlled propaganda – Assange (VIDEO)

Science & Tech
Comments

Chinese-Made Video Cameras Pose Major Cyber Attack Risk

Science & Tech
Comments

TSA allowing some passengers to check into flights using fingerprints

Science & Tech
Comments

Will An Asteroid Hit Earth? NASA Discovers 10 ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Objects

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments