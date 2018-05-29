Brain Implant Could Treat Patients With Parkinson's Disease

Image Credits: flickr, ralphpaglia.

Deep brain stimulation has been used to treat Parkinson’s disease symptoms for 25 years, but limitations have led researchers to look for ways to improve the technique.

This study describes the first fully implanted DBS system that uses feedback from the brain itself to fine-tune its signaling. The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health’s Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Technologies (BRAIN) Initiative and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

“The novel approach taken in this small-scale feasibility study may be an important first step in developing a more refined or personalized way for doctors to reduce the problems patients with Parkinson’s disease face every day,” said Nick B. Langhals, Ph.D., program director at NINDS and team lead for the BRAIN Initiative.

Read more


Related Articles

Distress in Pregnancy "Turns on" Schizophrenia Genes in Placenta

Distress in Pregnancy “Turns on” Schizophrenia Genes in Placenta

Health
Comments
EPA grapples with potential health threat in drinking water

EPA grapples with potential health threat in drinking water

Health
Comments

Too Much Screen Time Linked to Heart Disease, Cancer

Health
Comments

Media Silent on Two Huge Vaccine Scandals

Health
Comments

Early-Life Obesity Impacts Children’s Learning, Memory – Study

Health
Comments

Comments