Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Brandon Tatum: The Left Knows Trump Is Fighting For America
“He could find a cure for cancer today and they’s find an excuse to demonize him”
The Alex Jones Show -
October 6, 2017
Comments
Alex Jones talks with Brandon Tatum about why the left is so dead set on stopping Donald Trump.
Related Articles
Investigators Probing Whether Others Were in Las Vegas Gunman’s Suite
U.S. News
Comments
Mega-companies Distance Themselves from Charities Found Donating to Anti-Trump Group
U.S. News
Comments
NFL Players’ Union Teamed up With Soros to Fund Leftist Advocacy Groups
U.S. News
Comments
Valet Entries Prove Paddock Checked In 3 Days Before Date Given by Authorities
U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN Reporter Whines About Being Targeted As ‘Fake News’ By Trump
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.