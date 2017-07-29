Brazil Deploys 8,500 Armed Forces in Rio de Janeiro

Image Credits: flickr, degu_andre.

The government announced that the implementation of the National Security Plan in Rio de Janeiro will employ 8,500 members of the Armed Forces, 620 members of the National Security Force and 1,120 of the Federal Highway Police, of whom 380 came from other states.

According to the commander of the operation, General of the 1st Army Division, Mauro Sinott, the use of the Armed Forces can be deployed at any time and there will be no routine, neither schedules nor locations.

This comes a day after Defense Minister Raul Jungmann described the federal efforts as ‘focusing on three pillars: integration, intelligence and surprise’, but also saying there will be no ostensible presence of the Armed Forces occupying the streets.

Looking to avoid a costly occupation program, Jungmann also confirmed that “The menu is any and every action that is needed to strike and take away the capacity of the trafficking.”

