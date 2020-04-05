Brazil Kept Economy Open Yet Has a Lower Coronavirus Mortality Rate Than United States

Image Credits: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images.

Despite leaving its economy open, Brazil has a lower mortality rate (deaths per million) than the United States, which completely shut down its economy under the advisement of the Center for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. has had over 8,500 deaths from coronavirus, and 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the wake of the economic standstill.

Meanwhile, Brazil has had 405 deaths and is still economically viable.

According to the Worldometer, that means:

The U.S. has had 26 deaths per million people, while Brazil has had 2 deaths per million people.

Similarly, Sweden has also kept its economy open, and its mortality rate is only slightly higher than the U.S., with 37 deaths per million people.

This data suggests the U.S. could have kept its economy open while combating the coronavirus, as the mortality rate would likely been approximately the same, maybe even lower.

But shutting down the economy is exactly what the establishment wanted to create the maximum pain ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

President Trump repeatedly stressed that he wants to reopen the economy as soon as possible.

“We want to finish this war,” said Trump Saturday during a White House briefing. “We have to get back to work.”

“We have to open our country again,” he said. “We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months.”

