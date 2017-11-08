Brazile: Hillary's Campaign Was 'A Cult'

Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Wednesday, Former interim Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said that Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign was like a “cult”.

When Joe Scarborough asked “Why did they lose? Was it, at the end of the day, arrogance?” Brazile gave a very telling answer.

“Yes, Joe,” Brazile responded. “It was a cult; I felt like it was a cult. You could not penetrate them.”

Brazile explained that her role was severely hampered by not being allowed too far inside the campaign.

“I can not help a candidate if I don’t have the resources,” she said. “If I can not spend the resources that the party is raising because there’s a blind agreement.”

Brazile claimed in her book that the Democratic nomination process was ‘rigged,’ as Hillary Clinton was allowed to take control of fundraising and the distribution of DNC funds before any primary votes were cast.

Brazile has since backtracked from the claims, stating Tuesday in an interview that she never used the word ‘rigged’, even thought that is what is written in her book.

Elsewhere within the book, Brazile acknowledged that she was ‘anxious’ about Hillary’s health, and that she was shocked by her physical appearance prior to Clinton collapsing in public.

Brazile said she “noticed her face was puffy,” “her skin looked pale and papery,” and “her eyes were glazed.”

Brazile said that Clinton appeared “wobbly on her feet” with a “rattled cough” which prompted Brazile to suggest Hillary see a doctor.

Brazile also noted that the explanation for Hillary’s collapse, allergies that led to pneumonia, “sounded like a lie.”

“Allergies do not cause pneumonia,” she wrote. “And who was going to believe that a grandma with pneumonia would go to her daughter’s house to recover with two vulnerable little ones around? The situation had to be pretty dangerous for her to risk exposing the grandbabies.”

“The whole story stank, and the way the campaign handled it just made matters worse.” Brazile wrote.

Brazile also attributes the infamous ‘deplorables’ comment to Hillary being in poor health.

“A short time later, I was seated in the audience at the Cipriani when [Clinton] strode up to the stage with her usual strong steps,” Brazile wrote. “Then she said something that, had she been in better health, I don’t think she would have said.”

“When she said ‘basket of deplorables’ I knew that no matter what she said in the rest of her remarks, this would be the comment that made it on to the evening news,” Brazile wrote.

“Did she not understand where she was? This was a public event … not one of those cozy little backyard fundraisers where I’d heard her speak freely knowing that her statements were not likely to leak outside that gathering.” the passage in the book reads.