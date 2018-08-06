Brazilian Judge Closes Border to Fleeing Venezuelans

A Brazilian judge has ordered the border crossing from Venezuela closed to Venezuelan immigrants fleeing their country’s economic and political turmoil but the border remained open on Monday pending an appeal by the federal government.

Hundreds of Venezuelans continued to walk across into Brazil, a border official said.

Federal judge Helder Barreto on Sunday ordered the border closed until the frontier state of Roraima can create “humanitarian” conditions to receive the massive and disorderly influx. But the injunction has not gone into effect yet pending an appeal by Brazilian government lawyers.

Read more