Brazilian Lawmakers Push Law Recognizing Right to Own Guns for Self-Defense

Brazilian lawmakers are gearing up to push gun reforms that will recognize citizens’ right to own guns for self-defense.
The goal of peeling back gun control took center stage when it became evident that Jair Bolsonaro would win Brazil’s presidential election. Bolsonaro, a former Army Captain who ran as a law and order candidate, is now president-elect.
On October 19, Bloomberg quoted Bolsonaro defending his support of private firearm ownership, saying, “Why have I always defended the ownership of firearms? It’s so that you, upstanding citizens, with a few requirements, can have a weapon inside your house or your farm. If some guy breaks down the door to your house, knocks down the gate of your farm, you have the right to react.”