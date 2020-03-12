Brazilian Official Who Met Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Reports

Brazilian Communications Secretary Fabio Wajngarten accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro on a visit to Florida that included dinner with US President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on 7 March.

A Brazilian government official, Fabio Wajngarten, has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after taking part in meetings with Donald Trump, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported.

The authorities have confirmed the reports, saying that the Brazilian president’s office “has taken and is taking all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president and all staff that travelled with him to the United States”.

Jair Bolsonaro is currently being monitored and tested for the coronavirus, according to the outlet.

Fabio Wajngarten was photographed with Trump on Saturday.

​US President Donald Trump has reacted to the news, saying he is not concerned about possibly being exposed to the coronavirus after dining with Brazilian officials.

“Let’s put it this way: I’m not concerned”, Trump told reporters regarding Wajngarten’s diagnosis while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Brazil has reached 37, according to the Brazilian Health Ministry.

In late February, Brazil was the first country in South America to confirm a COVID-19 case on its soil. Since then, the coronavirus has been detected in Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Paraguay.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW



As the Coronavirus grows, President Trump has suspended travel between the United States and most of Europe as the World Health Organization finally declared the Coronavirus a pandemic.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!