Brazilian President Bolsonaro Slams WHO for Encouraging Children Younger than 4 to be Taught "Masturbation"

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro blasted the World Health Organization on social media Thursday, saying he questions following guidance from an organization that promotes sexualizing children.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Bolsonaro slammed the World Health Organization over a 2010 document entitled “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe,” which encouraged starting sexuality education before the age of four.

“This is the World Health Organization that many say I must follow in the case of coronavirus,” Bolsonaro wrote.

“Should we follow their education policy guidelines, too?” he questioned, going on to reference recommendations listed in the document produced by WHO’s European office and Germany’s Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA).

Here’s the rest of Bolsonaro’s post, translated from Portuguese:

“For children zero to four years old: – Satisfaction and pleasure when touching their bodies, masturbation…. – Express your needs and desires, for example, in the context of “play doctor” – Children have sexual feelings even in early childhood. For children four to six years old: – a positive gender identity… – enjoyment and pleasure when touching your own body; masturbation at first childhood. Nine to 12 years old: – first sexual experience”

Bolsonaro was referencing pages 38-45 of the 68-page report; the pages feature charts indicating “what should be taught at a certain age,” according to the document.

Bolsonaro’s post calling out WHO follows a report Wednesday from Summit.News‘s Paul Joseph Watson highlighting the document’s sex education recommendations for children.

Bolsonaro has been critical of WHO in recent weeks over social distancing guidelines and lockdown advisories which have crippled Brazil’s economy.

Read the sickening WHO report referenced by Bolsonaro below:

