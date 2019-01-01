Brazil's New President to Immediately Ease Gun Laws

Brazil’s new president Jair Bolsonaro announced he would immediately ease gun laws and fight “the Marxist trash” he says is being taught in Brazil’s classrooms.

The former paratrooper plans to make it easier for adults over 25 to own firearms as long as they don’t have a criminal record.

“One of the goals to take Brazil from the worst positions in the world’s education rankings is to combat the Marxist trash that has settled in educational institutions,” he tweeted, translated from Portuguese. “Together with the Minister of Education and others involved we will evolve into forming citizens and no more political militants.”

Uma das metas para tirarmos o Brasil das piores posições nos rankings de educação do mundo é combater o lixo marxista que se instalou nas instituições de ensino. Junto com o Ministro de Educação e outros envolvidos vamos evoluir em formar cidadãos e não mais militantes políticos. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) December 31, 2018

Bolsonaro wants more law-abiding gun owners to discourage crime in Brazil, which has seen nearly 64,000 murders last year alone.

“The announcements underlined Bolsonaro’s desire to break with decades of center-left rule in Brazil, as he prepares to take over from President Michel Temer, a center-right caretaker figure who served the past two years and finished with historic unpopularity,” reported France24.