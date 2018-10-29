"'Brazil's Trump" Jair Bolsonaro Wins Stunning Victory After Surviving Left-Wing Assassination Attempt

Jair Bolsonaro just pulled off the impossible.

The establishment was against him. The media was against him.

Facebook and Big Tech banned tons of his supporters and censored them.

A leftist assassin put a dagger in him.

He survived.

The people rallied behind him. A pro-family, pro-gun, pro-tradition, law and order nationalist is now the president of Brazil!

https://twitter.com/jairbolsonaro/status/1056685297377992704

From BBC:

Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has won a sweeping victory in Brazil’s presidential election.

With almost all of the votes counted, Mr Bolsonaro has 55% of the votes against 45% for Fernando Haddad from the left-wing Workers Party.

Mr Bolsonaro campaigned on a promise to eradicate corruption and to drive down Brazil’s high crime levels.

The election campaign has been deeply divisive. Each camp argued that victory for the other could destroy Brazil.

Pointing to the number of former members of the military he surrounds himself with and the nostalgia he has expressed for the era that Brazil was under military rule, his opponents argue that Mr Bolsonaro poses a risk to Brazil’s democracy.

But in his victory speech the president-elect said that he would defend “the constitution, democracy and freedom”.

“This is not the promise of a party, nor the word of a man. It is an oath before God,” he said.

I can officially say the President of Brazil tweeted out one of my articles (which was translated into Portuguese by independent media site RENOVA Media):

The masses are celebrating in the streets:

They’re shooting off fireworks:

They’re rocking Trump flags:

This is a momentous occasion. We’re part of a global movement, folks. The masses are rising up against their crooked elites and against the forces of globalism, communism and socialism.

It’s finally happening!

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

