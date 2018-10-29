"'Brazil's Trump" Jair Bolsonaro Wins Stunning Victory After Surviving Left-Wing Assassination Attempt

Jair Bolsonaro just pulled off the impossible.

The establishment was against him. The media was against him.

Facebook and Big Tech banned tons of his supporters and censored them.

A leftist assassin put a dagger in him.

He survived.

The people rallied behind him. A pro-family, pro-gun, pro-tradition, law and order nationalist is now the president of Brazil!

https://twitter.com/jairbolsonaro/status/1056685297377992704

Obrigado pela confiança! Vamos juntos mudar o Brasil! pic.twitter.com/eeAdr0dc13 — Jair Bolsonaro 1️⃣7️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) October 28, 2018

From BBC:

Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has won a sweeping victory in Brazil’s presidential election. With almost all of the votes counted, Mr Bolsonaro has 55% of the votes against 45% for Fernando Haddad from the left-wing Workers Party. Mr Bolsonaro campaigned on a promise to eradicate corruption and to drive down Brazil’s high crime levels.

The election campaign has been deeply divisive. Each camp argued that victory for the other could destroy Brazil. Pointing to the number of former members of the military he surrounds himself with and the nostalgia he has expressed for the era that Brazil was under military rule, his opponents argue that Mr Bolsonaro poses a risk to Brazil’s democracy. But in his victory speech the president-elect said that he would defend “the constitution, democracy and freedom”. “This is not the promise of a party, nor the word of a man. It is an oath before God,” he said.

I can officially say the President of Brazil tweeted out one of my articles (which was translated into Portuguese by independent media site RENOVA Media):

Mídia independente dos EUA elogia Bolsonaro: "nacionalista pró-arma e pró-família. https://t.co/ylicy3sbsH — Jair Bolsonaro 1️⃣7️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) October 3, 2017

The masses are celebrating in the streets:

Milhares de pessoas comemoram a vitória de Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/H706Q7b3jL — Rádio Tupi (@radiotupi) October 28, 2018

Com 88% das urnas apuradas, Bolsonaro tem 55,7% dos votos. Eleitores comemoram no Parcao. #VotoJ pic.twitter.com/fWukCyXDNn — Luísa Soares (@luisasoaresss) October 28, 2018

Muita festa em frente à prefeitura de Blumenau. Eleitores de Bolsonaro e Comandante Moisés, PSL, comemoram o resultado da urnas #Eleições2018 #EleiçãoSC pic.twitter.com/Yy4cFrRvPU — Diário Catarinense (@dconline) October 28, 2018

Vestidos com camisas da seleção brasileira de futebol e enrolados em bandeiras do Brasil, eleitores de Jair Bolsonaro comemoram em frente ao prédio da Justiça Federal e na região da Boca Maldita. https://t.co/NJ8ATe4Kcr pic.twitter.com/mk1pWeebZI — Gazeta do Povo (@gazetadopovo) October 28, 2018

They’re shooting off fireworks:

Eleitores do presidente eleito Jair Bolsonaro (PSL) comemoram com fogos de artifício em #Brasília pic.twitter.com/4OhVRZlzK4 — RENOVA (@RenovaMidia) October 28, 2018

Eleitores de Jair Bolsonaro (PSL) comemoram na Boca Maldita e na frente da Justiça Federal em Curitiba. https://t.co/NJ8ATe4Kcr pic.twitter.com/mSqHbSTS6b — Gazeta do Povo (@gazetadopovo) October 28, 2018

Eleitores comemoram a vitória de Jair Bolsonaro, na Avenida Goethe, em Porto Alegre #BandEleições #Eleições2018 pic.twitter.com/MdiGWlzNgJ — Band RS (@bandrs) October 28, 2018

They’re rocking Trump flags:

Apoiadores do candidato Jair Bolsonaro acompanham a apuração das urnas na Avenida Paulista, em São Paulo. Eles comemoram o resultado com mais de 90% das urnas apuradas com fogos. #Eleicoes2018 pic.twitter.com/mv2MeEBBgU — Beatriz Jucá (@beatrizjuca) October 28, 2018

This is a momentous occasion. We’re part of a global movement, folks. The masses are rising up against their crooked elites and against the forces of globalism, communism and socialism.

It’s finally happening!