"Breadline" Bernie and Tlaib Push Socialism In Front of Empty Store Shelves

In an ironic, yet fitting scene, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib stood in front of empty store shelves while pitching their socialist agenda.

The duo stopped by the Brightmoor Food Pantry in Detroit, Michigan to discuss income inequality, taxing the rich, affordable housing, healthcare for all and more.

Empty grocery stores are a classic symbol of societies destroyed by socialism and communism, a fact the Democrat politicians are apparently unaware of.

