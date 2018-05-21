Breakdown: Trump Forcing Deep State into Deep Panic

The deep state is nearing full-blown panic as the extent of the Obama administration’s illegal spying on the Trump campaign becomes crystal clear.

For starters, President Trump hammered ex-CIA Director John Brennan in a series of tweets on Monday which quoted former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino.

Bongino said Brennan has disgraced the US intelligence community as well as the people’s faith in federal agencies.

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

Bongino says Brennan is the “genius” mastermind of the political attacks against Trump.

….top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier…he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

…they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.” Dan Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

Additionally, Monday’s news cycle was influenced by Trump’s Sunday tweet demanding that the Dept. of Justice find out whether Obama’s FBI or DOJ “infiltrated or surveilled” his 2016 campaign.

Rosenstein caves

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein echoed Trump’s demand to investigate political operatives infiltrating Trump’s presidential campaign.

“If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action,” Rosenstein said in the official statement you can read below.

DOJ response to POTUS call to investigate DOJ/FBI pic.twitter.com/xTlDq9jzQY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 20, 2018

Rosenstein, however, was already under fire for giving Special Counsel Robert Mueller “powers” which are not permitted under law.

Brennan calls on Shakespeare

In response to the president’s call for the investigation, Brennan invoked the aid of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Speaker Paul Ryan; saying they will bear responsibility for the harm done to “our democracy” if Trump is allowed to continue on this “disastrous path.”

Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy. You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions. https://t.co/uAhgL6wfIC — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 20, 2018

It’s worth noting that the US Founding Fathers established the United States as a republic, not a democracy.

Brennan’s previous tweet quoted a historical figure and a notable character from Shakespeare’s Julius Ceasar, the world-renowned play about the assassination of a state leader.

“Any man can make mistakes, but only an idiot persists in his error.” Marcus Tullius Cicero, (106-43 BC) — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 20, 2018

With the former head of the CIA publicly calling for help from politicians – and tweeting cryptic tweets from a Shakespeare classic – political commentator Mark Penn of The Hill says “The ‘deep state’ is in a deep state of desperation.”

Putting it bluntly



Time is almost up

The Justice Dept. Inspector General report, which is investigating the Mueller probe in itself, is imminent and will likely do irreparable damage to the deep state’s “Russian collusion” narrative.

More and more congressional investigators are realizing that there was no hard evidence to start the Trump probe in the first place.

In fact, wires say the report is going to be critical of senior FBI leaders for not jumping on the Clinton emails fast enough during the election.

Rudy Giuliani says the deadline for Mueller should be set for Sept. 1 because allowing it to continue would improperly impact the midterm elections.