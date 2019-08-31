Breaking: 5 Dead, 21 Wounded From Drive-By Shooter in Odessa, Texas

Image Credits: Kali9 / Getty Images.

In the above critical report, Alex Jones breaks down the spike in bizarre acts of violence using cars, knives, bare hands and guns, and explains how these psychotic attacks are part of the globalist-engineered clash of societies.

Update: The Midland Police Department confirmed there was only one suspected mobile shooter, and that shooter has been shot and killed by law enforcement.

“It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects,” MPD said in a statement.

At least five people died and twenty others were wounded near Odessa, Texas, from a shooting involving multiple people in moving vehicles on Saturday, according to local police.

The suspects are believed to be driving a gold Toyota pickup and hijacked postal service van targeting victims around shopping centers, said Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

Video footage by an eyewitness at the scene apparently shows the moment the suspect and police exchanged fire.

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, saying the FBI is “fully engaged.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

With authorities still asserting they have found no motive for the mass shooting in Dayton Ohio, some are wondering whether the massacre was a ‘revenge’ attack for the earlier mass shooting in El Paso.


