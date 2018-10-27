Breaking: At Least 8 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue

Update (11:15 am ET): Police have the shooter in handcuffs and are in the process of clearing the synagogue. According to scanner reports, at least 11 people have been tagged “dead on arrival.”

Here’s the scene from a few blocks away:

#BREAKING: Suspect has surrendered. He is injured. Here is the scene just a few blocks away from the synagogue. At least 8 people killed @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AwhjC3iyH4 — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 27, 2018

* * *

Update (11:11 am ET): The suspect has reportedly surrendered according to police scanner reports. According to police scanner reports, he was armed with a Glock pistol and an AR-15.

At least four people have died and a cop has been shot in the wrist. The suspect is crawling out of the building and communicating with the SWAT team.

According to police, the suspect’s name is Robert Bower. He is 46 years old. He reportedly shouted “all Jews must die” at police after being subdued. The suspect was officially in cuffs as of 11:13 am ET.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

More bodies are reportedly being brought out. Police have also found a “military style” package on the first floor.

* * *

With the country still on edge from the flurry of more than a dozen attempted mail bombings of prominent Democratic political figures this past week, as many as eight people have been killed after a gunman opened fire during Shabbat services at a synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The shooter, who is armed with an AK-47, has taken members of the congregation hostage, according to Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate station.

Officers were forced to hide behind their cars after arriving at Tree of Life Congregation, which is located on the corner of Wilkens and Shady Avenues, as the gunman opened fire on them. At least 4 have been confirmed dead, and scanner reports suggest the total could already be seven or eight. According to one report, the gunman is holed up on the third floor of the synagogue and is engaged in a gun battle with members of the SWAT team.

As one YouTuber who put the scanner feed online noted, “we’re listening to a terrorist attack in real time.”

Here are some excerpts from the scanner courtesy of RT:

Details of dramatic police standoff with the shooter are emerging via police radio broadcast on the Broadcastify website. An officer at the scene has told his colleagues over the police radio that there are “four down in the atrium.” Another one said “I’ve got one alive.”

“We need armor,” one police officer is heard saying, while another one requested to “open up the back for rescue.”

Saturday is Shabbat in the Jewish faith, and the shooting reportedly took place during a crowded prayer service. According to one local reporter, Tree of Life has one of the largest congregations in the city.

Oh no. No no no. This is Saturday, Shabbat, the busiest day of the week at a synagogue. Tree of Life is one of the most congregated in Pittsburgh. Please no. https://t.co/q0UgkNkLTs — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) October 27, 2018

According to the Daily Mirror, the area around the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue and the area surrounding it have been sealed off.

#BREAKING: We are on our way to Wilkins Avenue for reports of a reported active shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue. @KDKA is headed to the scene. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Xmp5Iv54IM — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 27, 2018

BREAKING: HEAVY POLICE ACTIVITY AT TREE OF LIFE SYNAGOGUE IN SQUIRREL HILL pic.twitter.com/nHIPehF3ar — Chris Lovingood WTAE (@CLovingoodWTAE) October 27, 2018

One purported witness said she saw “15+” police cars speeding toward the synagogue.

There was just a man who opened fire in the synagogue down the street from my job. We’ve seen 15+ police cars drive by. — vote.org | 11-6-18 (@ortegolauren) October 27, 2018

Locals have been asked to avoid the area. Nearby Carnegie Mellon University is reportedly on lockdown.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

