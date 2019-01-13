Breaking: Active FBI Coup Against President Trump Discovered + Amazon Devices Hijacking Cameras, Sending Data to Amazon

Image Credits: CJCS / Flickr.

Alex Jones explains the details of the secret FBI coup against President Trump that was leaked to the New York Times, and how the Deep State plans to carry forth its dark mission to overturn the presidency. Also, Amazon is hijacking cameras in the home nationwide, stealing your data for its own nefarious purposes. Tune in to learn more!


