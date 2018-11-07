Breaking: AG Jeff Sessions Resigns at President's Request

Jeff Sessions has resigned as US Attorney General, President Trump announced via Twitter Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States,” the president wrote.

“We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

….We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

In his letter of resignation, Sessions noted he was resigning at the behest of the president:

“At your request, I am submitting my resignation.”-Attorney General Jeff Sessions #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/EnXkIVmMxm — Mike Emanuel (@MikeEmanuelFox) November 7, 2018

“At your request, I am submitting my resignation,” Sessions wrote in his letter.

“Since the day I was honored to be sworn in as Attorney General of the United States, I came to work at the Department of Justice every day determined to do my duty and serve my country. I have done so to the best of my ability, working to support the fundamental legal processes that are the foundation of justice.”

"I have been honored to serve as Attorney General and have worked to implement the law enforcement agenda based on the rule of law that formed a central part of your campaign for the Presidency," Sessions concluded, adding, "Thank you for the opportunity, Mr. President."



During Infowars' Midterm Election Coverage Tuesday, former Trump campaign manager Roger Stone implored the president to clean house at the Justice Department and order his acting attorney general to go after Big Tech over their censorship and election meddling.

More on this as it develops...