Breaking: Alex Jones Goes Live To Respond To Terrorist Attack on Pittsburgh Synagogue -- The Deep State Has Played Its Terror Card

Image Credits: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images.

Alex Jones breaks down how the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed eight is the latest move by the Deep State to sow civil unrest and effect the historic upcoming midterm election.

Share this critical link as we’ve been censored across the board by the globalists in hopes we won’t bring you breaking updates and piercing analysis!

Also watch President Trump respond to the synagogue shooting:

RELATED: SYNAGOGUE SHOOTER DISLIKED TRUMP, POSTED “I DID NOT VOTE FOR HIM”

RELATED: INFOWARS PREDICTED IT: LEFTIST VIOLENCE TO ESCALATE AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Synagogue Shooter Disliked Trump, Posted "I Did Not Vote For Him"

Synagogue Shooter Disliked Trump, Posted “I Did Not Vote For Him”

U.S. News
Comments
MSNBC: Trump Is a 'Terrorist Sympathizer' for Mail Bomb Response

MSNBC: Trump Is a ‘Terrorist Sympathizer’ for Mail Bomb Response

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump Thunders at Media for Trying to Smear His Supporters after Bomb Scares

U.S. News
comments

Bash on Bomb Suspect: Trump ‘Responsible’ for ‘Stoking’ CNN Sucks Chants, Encouraging ‘Crackpot’

U.S. News
comments

“He Was Crazed”: What We Know About Suspected Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc

U.S. News
comments

Comments