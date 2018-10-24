Breaking! Alex Jones Predicted False Flag Attack To Blame Patriots

On October, 10 Alex Jones warned the country of impending attacks on leftists to blame on conservatives before midterms.

Obama Activates His Domestic Army To Carry Out Violent Attacks Ahead Of Election

Emergency Report: Trump Must Take Action Now To Stop False Flags

Democrats Attempt To Blame Their Violence On Republicans

When – Not If – Will The Radical Leftists Start Murdering People?

Hillary Clinton Calls For The End Of Civilization & Violence Against Republicans

Media False Flag Imminent

It Is Time To Stop The Violent Democrat Mobs

The Democrats Have Created, Formed, And Mobilized An Angry Mob

Hillary And Holder’s War On America

Leftist Tantrum: A Ticking Time Bomb!

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Is Hitler: Unhinged Democrats And Leftist Media Call POTUS Fascist Dictator For Putting US First

Trump Is Hitler: Unhinged Democrats And Leftist Media Call POTUS Fascist Dictator For Putting US First

U.S. News
Comments
Libs Won’t Admit Trump Was Right About Migrant Caravans

Libs Won’t Admit Trump Was Right About Migrant Caravans

U.S. News
Comments

Vicente Fox backs Beto: ‘Hope every Mexican is going to vote for you’

U.S. News
comments

West Virginia Democratic Candidate Was Pagan Witchcraft Cult Leader

U.S. News
comments

Hollywood’s Midterm Meltdown: ‘No Human Beings Are Illegal;’ Being Transgender the ‘Truest Form of America’s Freedom’

U.S. News
comments

Comments