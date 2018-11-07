An Antifa mob is currently outside the DC-area home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to media reports.

BREAKING: ANTIFA MOB CURRENTLY OUTSIDE HOME OF TUCKER CARLSON https://t.co/ZoFYEZhfM4 via @gatewaypundit — Cassandra 🦇 Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) November 8, 2018

The mob is chanting outside his home and demanding Carlson leave town due to his coverage of the migrant caravan heading to the US.

“No borders! No walls! No USA at all!” This is what we think of your racist rhetoric and fearmongering toward immigrants, @TuckerCarlson.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/2KHHPzQGkx — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 8, 2018

BREAKING. Activists ring doorbell, hold protest at the Washington DC area home of @TuckerCarlson, racist, sexist, bigoted FOX News personality. So far no one has opened the door. “Tucker Carlson, we will fight!

We know where you sleep at night!”#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/A3S3c6croi — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 7, 2018

Tucker Carlson has been spewing nonstop hate and lies about he migrant caravan. He also has close ties to white supremacists: https://t.co/jMbQJk3o6D Activists protested tonight at Carlson’s Washington DC area home. You can’t hide from those you hurt, Tucker.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/uh6xfJxztA — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 8, 2018

“Racist scumbag, leave town!” Every night you spread fear into our homes—fear of the other, fear of us, and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/QlNVKS4oxN — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 7, 2018

The same group chased Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) out of a DC restaurant in September, according to the Gateway Pundit.

As reported earlier, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow endorsed a nationwide protest on Thursday in response to the sacking of Attorney General Jeff Sessons.

More as this story develops…