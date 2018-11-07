An Antifa mob is currently outside the DC-area home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to media reports.

The mob is chanting outside his home and demanding Carlson leave town due to his coverage of the migrant caravan heading to the US.

The same group chased Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) out of a DC restaurant in September, according to the Gateway Pundit.

As reported earlier, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow endorsed a nationwide protest on Thursday in response to the sacking of Attorney General Jeff Sessons.

More as this story develops…

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Media Sides With Acosta After Physical Confrontation With Female White House Staffer

Media Sides With Acosta After Physical Confrontation With Female White House Staffer

U.S. News
Comments
Video: MSNBC's Scarborough Shocked That Americans Support "Overtly Bigoted, Racist" Trump

Video: MSNBC’s Scarborough Shocked That Americans Support “Overtly Bigoted, Racist” Trump

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Video Mocks Dems For “Blue Wave” That Never Appeared

U.S. News
comments

Blue Rust Belt Victory a 2020 Warning for Trump

U.S. News
comments

Trump’s Republicans Beat Historical Average for Midterm Elections

U.S. News
comments

Comments