Breaking Bad Star: 'F*ck You' If You Want Trump to Fail

Actor Bryan Cranston had stern words Monday for opponents of President Trump who are rooting for his administration to fail.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Breaking Bad star voiced his displeasure with Trump but warned that a failed presidency would be catastrophic for the country.

“President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that,” Cranston said. “That being said, he is the president.”

The Malcolm in the Middle actor, who once pledged to leave the U.S. if Trump became president, argued the success of the country was more important than feeling vindicated.

“If he fails, the country is in jeopardy,” Cranston stated. “It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails.’”

“To that person I would say, fuck you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?”

Cranston, also known for his frequent appearances on popular 90s sitcom Seinfeld, said he is rooting for success despite his feelings toward the commander in chief.

“I honestly do… And if you’ve got a good idea that helps the country, oh man, I’m gonna support you,” Cranston stated.

The Emmy Award-winning actor also spoke out against partisan politics that pit Americans against one another.

“I don’t care if you’re a Republican and I’m a Democrat or whatever, I don’t care,” Cranston said. “A good idea’s a good idea. Let’s do that.

“We’ve got to get away from this idea that our country is political football, and someone with a different opinion is the enemy. Assume they love this country as much as you do, and there’s always room for improvement. How can we make it better?”

Cranston is currently promoting his role in the Richard Linklater film Last Flag Flying about three Vietnam veterans on a road trip together.