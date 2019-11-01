Breaking: Beto Drops Out of Presidential Race

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke will no longer be seeking the Democrat nomination for US President.

On Friday, the Beto campaign issued a statement posted to Medium.com,

Our campaign has been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly and acting decisively in the best interests of America.

Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully. My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.

Donald Trump Jr. lamented his departure.



Beto’s resignation has been expected for some time, as he consistently polled at close to zero percent when up against party frontrunners like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

A series of political missteps also caused his campaign’s momentum to stall, including his remarks in support of late-term abortion and especially his remarks against gun rights and the Second Amendment.

During one debate in September, Beto made it clear if elected president he would look to seize AR-15s and AK-47s from law-abiding Americans.

“Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” Beto said. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”



In the following weeks, he ramped up the rhetoric, detailing to MSNBC how his confiscation agenda would include law enforcement paying visits to defiant gun owners.

Just this week, Beto was confronted at a town hall event in Newtown, Conn., by a resident who accused him of “hi-jacking” the Sandy Hook community to use as a backdrop for “getting guns out of good people’s hands.”


Will Kamala Harris be next?

