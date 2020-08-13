Breaking: Biden/Harris Campaign Calls For National Mandatory Face Mask Mandate

Just one day after announcing Kamala Harris will be his vice presidential running mate, Joe Biden declared his administration would call for a “nationwide mask mandate” if elected.

“This is not about Democrat, Republican or Independent,” Biden claimed. “It’s about saving Americans’ lives. So, let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately, and we will save lives. The estimate is that we will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months if that is done.”

BREAKING: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris call for a “nationwide face mask mandate” without explaining the specifics of how that would work. pic.twitter.com/KtXT2PxCkC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2020

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!