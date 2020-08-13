Breaking: Biden/Harris Campaign Calls For National Mandatory Face Mask Mandate

Just one day after announcing Kamala Harris will be his vice presidential running mate, Joe Biden declared his administration would call for a “nationwide mask mandate” if elected.

“This is not about Democrat, Republican or Independent,” Biden claimed. “It’s about saving Americans’ lives. So, let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately, and we will save lives. The estimate is that we will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months if that is done.”

