UPDATE: Chicago Police Charge Jessie Smollett With Felony For Filing False Report

Update: Jussie Smollett has been charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony, by Chicago Police for allegedly filing a false police report, according to the Cook County States Attorney’s office.

The Cook County grand jury returned an indictment after being presented the case earlier Wednesday, said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

“Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest,” he added.

Smollett is due in court in Chicago at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 36-year-old “Empire” actor could face probation to up to 1.5 years in prison, according to CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller.

Original story below:

Actor Jussie Smollett is officially a suspect for filing a false police report regarding his alleged assault by white Trump supporters, Chicago police confirmed.

“Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony),” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Wednesday.

“Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.”

Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019

The announcement comes after surveillance footage surfaced showing two Nigerian brothers connected to Smollet through the TV show “Empire” purchasing ski masks and red hats likened to President Trump’s iconic Make America Great Again hats.

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo's buying supplies before "attack" Sources say Jussie Smollett told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

CNN reported Saturday that Smollett staged the attack where he claimed two white Trump supporters in MAGA hats punched him, tied a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him while hurling racial slurs, after the Nigerian brother confessed to authorities that Smollett paid them $3,500 each to stage a racial attack to demonize Trump supporters.

The brothers also confessed that Smollett staged the hate crime hoax after sending a letter with a white substance to the Empire studio.

According to local reports, an indictment against Smollett could be coming in “hours.”

Top attorney Mark Geragos has joined #JussieSmollett legal team. He is assisting Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson. #CPD sources tell me an indictment of #Smollett could be coming in “a matter of hours. Not days”. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 20, 2019

Falsifying a police report is a Class 4 felony in Chicago, and if found guilty Smollett could face up to 3 years in prison.

“If it is determined that a person lied to police about a crime that was committed, they could be charged with a Class 4 Felony ‘Disorderly conduct,'” former prosecutor Andrew Weisberg said Wednesday.

