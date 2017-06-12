The CIA is once more engaged in domestic propaganda and trying to undermine Donald Trump.


Related Articles

BEWARE: Staged Protests Ahead

BEWARE: Staged Protests Ahead

Special Reports
Comments
BREAKING! Big New Developments in Sessions - Comey Hearings

BREAKING! Big New Developments in Sessions – Comey Hearings

Special Reports
Comments

Soros Funds Pro-Islamic Thugs Attacking Americans On The Street

Special Reports
Comments

Leaked: The Secret To Why Alex Jones Supports Trump

Special Reports
Comments

The Shocking Truth About Europe’s Leaders

Special Reports
Comments

Comments