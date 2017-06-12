Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Breaking: CIA Manipulating US Media Against Nationalist Trump
The deep state is working overtime to undermine Trump
The Alex Jones Show -
June 12, 2017
Comments
The CIA is once more engaged in domestic propaganda and trying to undermine Donald Trump.
Related Articles
BEWARE: Staged Protests Ahead
Special Reports
Comments
BREAKING! Big New Developments in Sessions – Comey Hearings
Special Reports
Comments
Soros Funds Pro-Islamic Thugs Attacking Americans On The Street
Special Reports
Comments
Leaked: The Secret To Why Alex Jones Supports Trump
Special Reports
Comments
The Shocking Truth About Europe’s Leaders
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.