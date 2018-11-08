The left is now protesting the ousting of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, after previously calling him a full-fledged Nazi. They’re upset because acting AG Matthew Whitaker has a history of disagreeing with the Deep State and is a loyal Trump supporter. War Room breaks all this and more down in today’s show. Tune in!
Breaking: Deep State Is Totally Panicked Over President Trump’s New AG Pick, About To Launch Hot War
Acting AG Matthew Whitaker said he’d prosecute Hillary Clinton, called Mueller investigation ‘witch hunt.’
Image Credits: Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call.