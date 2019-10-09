Breaking: Defense Intelligence Agency Member Arrested for Leaking to NBC Reporters - Watch Live

Owen Shroyer hosts this LIVE edition of War Room, weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

Also catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

Breaking! Defense Intelligence Agency Member Arrested For Leaking To NBC Reporters https://t.co/9f6o1dFux5 — Brian Wilson (@RedPilledTV) October 9, 2019

Follow War Room on Telegram:

AND stay tuned tonight for our new show Fire Power with Will Johnson, weeknights from 7-9 p.m. CT.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!