BREAKING! Defense Secretary Mattis Quits Over Syria Policy

Image Credits: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Image.

Defense Secretary General James “Mad Dog” Mattis has departed his White House role citing issues with the president’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis said in a letter to President Trump Thursday.

Watch: Neocons Suffering From Syrian Withdrawal


Related Articles

Video: Why Are Men Settling For Uglier Women?

Video: Why Are Men Settling For Uglier Women?

U.S. News
Comments
Acting AG Matthew Whitaker Will Not Recuse from Russia Probe, After Ethics Meetings

Acting AG Matthew Whitaker Will Not Recuse from Russia Probe, After Ethics Meetings

U.S. News
Comments

Exclusive: Trump Thinks Americans Will Engage in an Armed Revolt if Deep State Tries to Remove Him From Office

U.S. News
comments

School Calls Police Over ‘Subscribe To PewDiePie’ Posters & Response to Teacher’s Viral Rant

U.S. News
comments

CNN’s “Journalist Of The Year” Committed Journalistic Fraud “On A Grand Scale” At Der Spiegel

U.S. News
comments

Comments