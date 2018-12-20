BREAKING! Defense Secretary Mattis Quits Over Syria Policy

Defense Secretary General James “Mad Dog” Mattis has departed his White House role citing issues with the president’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis said in a letter to President Trump Thursday.

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Watch: Neocons Suffering From Syrian Withdrawal

