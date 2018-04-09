A conveniently timed chemical attack has the establishment calling for Trump to reverse his decision to begin pulling troops out of Syria.

Just last year, London mayor Sadiq Khan said the city was “the safest in the world,” but now he has announced new “knife control” policies meant to combat the epidemic of stabbings in England’s capital.

Also, social media giants continue censoring alternative media and many are calling on President trump to probe the technocrats who have monopolized the internet.


