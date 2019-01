Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer report that leftist publication The Daily Beast is about to publish an article claiming Roger, working with the Trump administration, hacked the phone of billionaire Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and gave that information to the National Enquirer. Stone pours cold water on the false report before it goes to press.

Click here to watch on Facebook



Tune in to War Room LIVE at 3PM CT at infowars.com/show.