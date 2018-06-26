Breaking: Enemy Armies Now Attacking The US / Trump Strikes Back With Rex 84

Image Credits: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images.

President Trump is fighting off obstructionists and a Deep State coup, while battling the fake news media and an infestation.

Also watch Alex’s special report: Shock Video! Leftists Call For Trump Supporters To Be Gunned Down In Restaurants


Related Articles

Left-Wing Writer Suggests Anti-Trump Protesters Should Carry Out Domestic Terror Attacks

Left-Wing Writer Suggests Anti-Trump Protesters Should Carry Out Domestic Terror Attacks

U.S. News
Comments
Sarah Sanders: Trump Doesn't Make Up Laws Like Obama Administration Did

Sarah Sanders: Trump Doesn’t Make Up Laws Like Obama Administration Did

U.S. News
Comments

Red Hen Restaurant Displays MLK Quote: Love Turns Enemies to Friends

U.S. News
Comments

CBS Poll: 51% of Americans Believe a Border Wall is a Good Idea

U.S. News
Comments

Congressman: U.S. is Heading Towards a Second Civil War

U.S. News
Comments

Comments