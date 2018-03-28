Breaking: FBI Detains Infowars Contributor

A frequent guest on the Alex Jones Show was reportedly detained Wednesday after flying into the United States from London.

Pundit and former Davos executive board member Ted Malloch was detained by the FBI and questioned about Donald Trump, Julian Assange and Russia, according to Infowars DC Bureau Chief Jerome Corsi.

Alex Jones will host a special emergency broadcast at infowars.com/show at 7PM Central to discuss the controversy, and its implications.

Watch a few of Malloch’s interviews on the Alex Jones Show below:


