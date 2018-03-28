Breaking: FBI Detains Infowars Contributor

A frequent guest on the Alex Jones Show was reportedly detained Wednesday after flying into the United States from London.

Pundit and former Davos executive board member Ted Malloch was detained by the FBI and questioned about Donald Trump, Julian Assange and Russia, according to Infowars DC Bureau Chief Jerome Corsi.

BREAKING: The FBI is detaining contributors to Infowars (Ted Malloch) and accusing them of being "Russian agents" & forcing them to testify in front of a grand jury. Join our live emergency broadcast at 7pm CST for more information. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 28, 2018

Has MUELLER lost his mind DETAINS former Oxford PROF, pundit TED MALLOCH in USA from London airplane EMERGENCY BROADCAST TONIGHT @infowars Alex Jones 3/28 7pm CT, 8pm ET – subpoena to DC GRAND JURY on FRIDAY re @realDonaldTrump @wikileaks RUSSIA – cellphone taken (no laptop w Ted — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) March 28, 2018

EMERGENCY BROADCAST ALEX JONES @jerome_corsi TONIGHT Wednesday, March 28, at https://t.co/8yxnbeoqQC @infowars at 7pm CT, 8pm ET BREAKING NEWS – TED MALLOCH flying from LONDON detained by FBI, questioned @realDonaldTrump PROBING @JulianAssange Russia. GRAND JURY SUBPOENA Fri DC — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) March 28, 2018

