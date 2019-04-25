Breaking! FBI/IRS Raid Dem Baltimore Mayor's Home & City Hall

Image Credits: JoyLepolaStewart ‏ | Twitter.

The FBI and IRS served search warrants on Baltimore Democrat Mayor Catherine Pugh on Thursday to investigate whether she profited from a no-bid book deal.

Pugh is being investigated for serving on the board of the University of Maryland Medical System while the group spent $500,000 on a children’s book Pugh authored.

FBI spokesman Dave Fitz says the agency searched two of Pugh’s houses, the Baltimore City Hall, a non-profit Pugh worked with, the office of her attorney and the home of a former aide.

Pugh was already on medical leave from her role as mayor when the raids took place and the entire Baltimore City Council called for her resignation earlier this month.

In response to the federal investigations, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said, “Mayor Pugh has lost the public trust. She is clearly not fit to lead. For the good of the city, Mayor Pugh must resign.”

Pugh’s attorney, Steven Silverman, issued a statement following the raids, saying, “We will vigorously continue to defend the Mayor, who is entitled the presumption of innocence.”

See photos and videos of federal agents searching the mayor’s properties below:


