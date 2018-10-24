BREAKING! Feds Investigating Suspicious Packages Sent to Clintons and Barack Obama

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that “potential explosive devices” were sent to former President Barack Obama and ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

A law enforcement official told The New York Times that the “explosive device” sent to the Clintons’ home in Chappaqua, New York, was found by a technician who screens mail for the former president and his family.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the package addressed to Obama was intercepted by agency personnel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning.

“The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible,” Assistant Special Agent Mason Brayman said in the statement.

