Breaking: Grand Jury Indicts Harvey Weinstein in Rape Case

A Grand Jury has indicted Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein on three charges in a rape case, according to reports.

The Manhattan District Attorney released a statement Wednesday saying it brings the accused predator “closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged.”

JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein indicted by grand jury on charges of rape and criminal sexual act. “This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance says. pic.twitter.com/vgrZtne0rF — ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2018

“Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs,” a statement from the DA reads. “The defendant’s recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable. We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand.”

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault by numerous actress, is charged with first and third degree Rape, as well as a first degree Criminal Sexual Act.

Weinstein’s fall from grace spurred the #MeToo movement which has engulfed Hollywood.

More on this as it develops…