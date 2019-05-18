BREAKING! Ilhan Omar Says She's Moving Back To Somalia, Plus Arnold Schwarzenegger Racially Attacked

Image Credits: Zach Gibson/Getty Images.

Alex Jones explains the latest developments with controversial far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), including her call for total open borders in America, and breaks down the racial attack against former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger during a sports convention in Johannesburg, South Africa.


Related Articles

Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

U.S. News
Comments
"Treason!" - Barr Finds "Government Power Was Used To Spy On American Citizens"

“Treason!” – Barr Finds “Government Power Was Used To Spy On American Citizens”

U.S. News
Comments

Pete Buttigieg: Erasing Thomas Jefferson’s Name ‘Right Thing to Do’

U.S. News
comments

Pete Buttigieg: Christianity Has Extremist Factions, Just like Islam

U.S. News
comments

Trump Has No Problem With Buttigieg Campaigning With His Husband

U.S. News
comments

Comments