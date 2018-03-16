The Trump admin officially blames Russia for cyber attacks on America’s power grid. The “multi-staged intrusion” included hackers gaining remote access of US energy sector networks. Joining today’s program is anonymous intelligence insider Zach from Morocco to discuss this and other geopolitical strife around the world. Also, radio host Steven Crowder breaks down his ingenious exposé of the progressive cult. Reformed Social Justice Warrior Lucy Brown shares her struggle against Antifa.

Infowars reported on March 1, 2018, that H.R. McMaster was likely to be removed from his position.

The information has been proven to be true as McMaster has officially been let go by the Trump administration.

Also, the U.S. has publicly blamed the Russian government for cyber attacks on America’s power grid.