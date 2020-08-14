Breaking: Infowars Reporter Arrested On Video

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver uploaded a livestream video of a police officer showing up to her home claiming a grand jury indicted her and that she is under arrest.

In the video, Weaver said she never received any notice in the mail and had “no idea why” she was being arrested.

“Guys, I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now and I’m being arrested,” she told the camera.

Millie’s husband, Gavin, can be heard off-camera telling her, “We’re being charged with burglary.”

“Burglary?” she responded. “For what?”

“They won’t say,” he answered.

Soros Lays Siege To The White House

911 NYC Tribute Canceled Over COVID Concerns Despite De Blasio Allowing BLM Mural Without a Permit

Oregon State Police Withdraw From Portland as DA Declines to Prosecute Rioters

Video: BLM Protesters Chant: “Who Do We Protect? Black Criminals!”

Poll: Majority Of Conservative Students Say They ‘Self Censor’ To Avoid Upsetting Leftists

