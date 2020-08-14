Breaking: Infowars Reporter Arrested On Video

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver uploaded a livestream video of a police officer showing up to her home claiming a grand jury indicted her and that she is under arrest.

In the video, Weaver said she never received any notice in the mail and had “no idea why” she was being arrested.

“Guys, I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now and I’m being arrested,” she told the camera.

Millie’s husband, Gavin, can be heard off-camera telling her, “We’re being charged with burglary.”

“Burglary?” she responded. “For what?”

“They won’t say,” he answered.

