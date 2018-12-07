Breaking: Infowars Right Again! Chief Of Staff John Kelly To Resign

On today’s show, the Trump cabinet undergoes yet another shake up, with the resignation of Chief of Staff John Kelly and more. We’ll check in with Roger Stone to get an insider’s perspective at what’s going on with the Trump White House. Owen Shroyer also discusses Fox host Tucker Carlson’s remarks that Trump is unable to keep his promises. And globalists are now pushing vaccines to suppress emotions. Tune in for the latest key intel!

Watch on Facebook

