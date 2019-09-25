Breaking: Infowars Sues The Young Turks in Fight Back Against Fake News

Image Credits: Sarah Silbiger/CQ Roll Call.

The Young Turks, Mother Jones and a congressional Democrat candidate are in legal hot water after they made defamatory claims against Infowars and Alex Jones. Infowars attorney Robert Barnes and RC Maxwell join Owen Shroyer on this LIVE edition of War Room, broadcast weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

Also catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

AND stay tuned tonight for our new show Fire Power with Will Johnson, transmitted weeknights from 7-9 p.m. CT.


