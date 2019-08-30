Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was apparently hacked on Friday, with hackers having access to the account for at least 10 minutes.

The account spat out a flood of tweets, several of which included hacker jargon and very provocative statements, including racial slurs.

Twitter was slow to react, which prompted ridicule from users.

The tweets were deleted after around 15 to 20 minutes.

A group called the Chuckling Squad took credit for the breach.

