Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was apparently hacked on Friday, with hackers having access to the account for at least 10 minutes.

The account spat out a flood of tweets, several of which included hacker jargon and very provocative statements, including racial slurs.

Twitter was slow to react, which prompted ridicule from users.

Hey @TwitterSupport, I know it's a lazy Friday afternoon… but you might want to crack down @Jack's hacked account. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 30, 2019

The tweets were deleted after around 15 to 20 minutes.

A group called the Chuckling Squad took credit for the breach.

Derp derp @jack got hacked.@allidoisowen just said it could be a false flag. More twitter crackdowns to come pic.twitter.com/drcBgDnRGu — DerpState (@DerpState3) August 30, 2019

