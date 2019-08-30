Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was apparently hacked on Friday, with hackers having access to the account for at least 10 minutes.
The account spat out a flood of tweets, several of which included hacker jargon and very provocative statements, including racial slurs.
Twitter was slow to react, which prompted ridicule from users.
Hey @TwitterSupport, I know it's a lazy Friday afternoon… but you might want to crack down @Jack's hacked account.
The tweets were deleted after around 15 to 20 minutes.
A group called the Chuckling Squad took credit for the breach.
Derp derp @jack got hacked.@allidoisowen just said it could be a false flag.
More twitter crackdowns to come pic.twitter.com/drcBgDnRGu
