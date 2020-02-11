Breaking: Jussie Smollett Indicted In Chicago Over Race Attack Hoax

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was indicted by a grand jury in Chicago on six counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police about the alleged racist and anti-gay attack on him that occurred in January last year.

The indictment was brought forward by special prosecutor Dan Webb on Tuesday, according to Fox32.

Webb said in a press statement that after investigating all the evidence, “reasonable grounds exist to further prosecute Mr. Smollett.”

“Pursuant to the first part of Judge Toomin’s mandate, in connection with whether to further prosecute Jussie Smollett, the grand jury’s investigation revealed that Jussie Smollett planned and participated in a staged hate crime attack, and thereafter made numerous false statements to Chicago Police Department officers on multiple occasions, reporting a heinous hate crime that he, in fact, knew had not occurred. Therefore, Mr. Webb has determined that reasonable grounds exist to further prosecute Mr. Smollett,” the statement reads.

“In addition, in accordance with Judge Toomin’s mandate, Mr. Webb has also concluded that further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is “in the interest of justice.” Several factors went into this determination, including the extensive nature of Mr. Smollett’s false police reports, and the resources expended by the Chicago Police Department to investigate these false reports.”

Smollett had claimed he was attacked with a noose and bleach by two MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters at 2AM in Chicago.

But after finding several glaring pieces of evidence, authorities determined Smollett planned the hoax attack against himself with two Nigerian brothers who had worked with him on the set of “Empire.”

The criminal case against Smollett was suddenly dropped by prosecutor Kim Foxx without explanation.

In August, Webb stepped in to review the circumstances surrounding Smollett’s case dismissal.

In September amid Chicago’s attempt to recoup $130,000 from Smollett for wasting the police’s time investigating a race hoax, Smollett’s lawyers made the stunning assertion that even if Smollett had committed a fake race attack, the Chicago police are actually to blame for investigating his claim so vigorously.

Smollett is due in court February 24.

If found guilty to fabricating a race attack to blame Trump supporters, Smollett could face up to three years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Read Smollett’s indictment below:

