Breaking: Liberal Woman Who Grabbed Infowars Host's Crotch At Women's March Arrested

Owen Shroyer provides an update on his case against a woman who grabbed his genitals during this year’s Women’s March in Washington D.C.

Watch the woman assault Shroyer in the video below that went viral with 1.5 million views on Twitter alone:

Below is a statement from Shroyer:

Sadly, harassment of Trump supporters is nothing new and in fact appears to be increasing.

Click the image below to find a list compiled by Breitbart highlighting 639 other instances Trump supporters were assaulted.

Callers to the show weighed in on whether or not Owen Shroyer should file charges against the woman who sexually assaulted him, some saying he should focus on more important matters, while others said he should hold her acountable for her atrocious entitled behavior.

Watch the segment where Owen made the final decision below:


