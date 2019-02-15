Breaking Live: Empire False Flag Confirmed, Actor Staged Attack

Alex Jones hosts this Friday broadcast where he’ll dissect the saga of Empire actor Jussie Smollett who police say staged a hate crime to try and save his career.
Two Nigerian brothers had their house raided by Chicago police Wednesday as a part of the investigation into Smollett’s alleged attack.
Listen to Alex Jones’ analysis of the Smollett saga below:
Twitch:
Watch live video from infowars_LIVE on www.twitch.tv
Periscope:
#AlexJonesShow LIVE: 2-15-19 https://t.co/7An3oGVgjQ
— Brian Wilson (@RedPilledTV) February 15, 2019
We’re also live at:
• https://dlive.tv/AlexJonesChannel
• https://vk.com/id511668592?w=wall511668592_661