Breaking Live: FBI Criminally Investigating Smollett & Empire Handlers

Image Credits: FBI.

On this Thursday transmission of the Alex Jones Show, Paul Joseph Watsons guest hosts and covers the latest news including the total collapse of the Jussie Smollett saga.

Alex Jones received inside information alleging an investigation into a possible collaborated effort between Jussie Smollett and members of the team behind the show Empire to create a fake anti-Trump hate crime that would stir the nation into a frenzy.

Watch Alex Jones break down the implications of an investigation into the Smollett case in the video below.

BREAKING! Inside sources have revealed to Alex Jones that the production crew of Empire is under FBI investigation. Alex Jones calls in from the road to blow the lid on this epic scoop.


Related Articles

Californians Are Fed Up With Open Borders Destroying Their State

Californians Are Fed Up With Open Borders Destroying Their State

Newswars Redirect
Comments
The independent media just saved America from a bloody race war (that the mainstream media was trying to start)

The independent media just saved America from a bloody race war (that the mainstream media was trying to start)

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Chicago Police Officers Upset at “Coddling” of Jessie Smollett

U.S. News
comments

Don Lemon: It’s Not Jussie Smollett’s “Fault” That He Lost in the Court of Public Opinion

U.S. News
comments

‘These People Are Demons’: Roger Stone Trashes CNN Over Prison Rape Comments

U.S. News
comments

Comments