President Trump said he will personally greet the three U.S. captives returning from North Korea.

The move shows goodwill between the two nations as the nuclear disarmament summit looms in the near future.

Joining today’s show is Vatican expert Leo Zagami to break down news from Italy.

Also, bounty hunter Beth Chapman explains big tech’s next censorship campaign.

Furthermore, victim of NY attorney general Schneiderman Kristy Mazurek discusses her encounter.


Related Articles

CNN Analyst: Trump Supporters Could "Harm" A Reporter "To Prove Their Worth To The President'"

CNN Analyst: Trump Supporters Could “Harm” A Reporter “To Prove Their Worth To The President'”

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson Shines A Light On The Dark Hole Of Eric Schneiderman’s Hypocrisy

Tucker Carlson Shines A Light On The Dark Hole Of Eric Schneiderman’s Hypocrisy

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Admits Dems “Blue Wave” Has Turned Into a Trickle

U.S. News
Comments

New Study Finds Climate Change Alarmists Are LESS Eco-Friendly Than Skeptics

U.S. News
Comments

Drudge hits Trump over call to take away reporters’ credentials

U.S. News
Comments

Comments