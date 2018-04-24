At least 10 people died in a terror attack in Toronto, Canada on Monday and the MSM has released the suspect’s name, but not religion or background.

Kanye West triggered the establishment and most liberals by tweeting support for conservative YouTuber Candace Owens and now saying, “I love Donald Trump.”

Also, one day after former first lady Barbara Bush’s death former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital where he is now fighting for his life.


