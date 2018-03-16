BREAKING: Male Democratic Operative Arrested For Assaulting Female Trump Official

On Friday, it was revealed that U.S. Capitol Police arrested a male Democratic operative for allegedly assaulting a female Trump administration official after a House budget hearing on Thursday.

The alleged assault took place at the conclusion of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s testimony on the department’s 2019 budget proposal before the House Committee on Natural Resources, the DCNF reported.

The suspect supposedly identified himself as a reporter with the David Brock-founded American Bridge, which is “a progressive research and communications organization committed to holding Republicans accountable for their words and actions.”

