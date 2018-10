Federal authorities have allegedly arrested a man in Florida in connection with the recent “explosive devices” sent to prominent Democrats.

BREAKING: Federal authorities have arrested a man in Florida in connection to the suspected explosive packages, according to multiple law enforcement sources. — CNN’s Mark Morales, Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz, and Brynn Gingras report — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 26, 2018

